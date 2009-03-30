Designing in Real Time for a Participation Economy

Everyone’s (or no one’s) favorite redesigned brands, Tropicana and Facebook , came up yet again at this weekend’s Y Conference as Liz Danzico, chair of the new Interaction Design MFA program at the School of Visual Arts, focused on the concept of “designing in real time.” She thinks redesign recalls are about to get a lot more common as designers are more likely to launch alpha or beta versions of experiences and then monitor user behavior to get feedback. “How cool is it that this many people can say, ‘I hate this?'” Danzicosaid about Facebook. “It’s just a continuous loop of data for them to make it better.” This kind ofconversation is ideal for a company: “We get stuck in the design phase,” she said. “And we should be focusing on the use.”

SVA’s program, which launches this fall, is one of the only graduate-level programs in the U.S. that’s focused on interaction design, now seen by companies as a necessary strategic tool. Or as Danzico puts it: “business success depends on the presence of a well-designed, engaging experience.” Danzico highlighted some innovative experiences that prove the power of the people can actually help to build stronger companies in what she calls the “participation economy”:

Facebook: This is a framework built for participation, with content developed by users, so even when they’re mad, they’re helping Facebook‘s designers improve it.

Twitter: The ease with which users can post and disseminate ideas actually creates trends and narratives that can be harnessed into great informational resources like the Twitter Election 2008 page or engaging “games” like the popular user-contributed site When Obama Wins.

The 9th Ward Field of Dreams: Brian Bordainick built a Web site to solicit funds for a new football field in a neighborhood decimated by Katrina. Currently they’ve raised money about half the funds in a prime example of harnessing the power of the participation economy for good.

Geni: This family tree generator not only lets you construct your own family tree online, it also has a social networking component that links you to other potential family members, allowing you to link up with relatives you may not know you had. This is a radical new way to connect people.

User Voice: Self-billed as the “fastest way to turn feedback into innovation,” User Voice is like a Digg for customer service that allows users to post new ideas for your company, then vote on those ideas.