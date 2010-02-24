Two Questions to Make Your Product Irresistible

Icould not sleep the night before my birthday. My mind was buzzing, notwith dreams of birthday cake but with thoughts of what I had experienced earlier in the day. I was flying home overnight from Ecuador where I had just conducted a seminar for a group of CEOs. The more than 70 executives in the room collectively represented about 30% of Ecuador’sGDP. Harvard Business Review had gathered them together to network andlearn , and they asked me to facilitate the session .

Ecuador’scorporate leaders assembled in a banquet room brainstorming creativestrategies for solving a critical challenge for their capital: how can we turn Quito, Ecuador’s capital, into a major tourist destination? Wecan draw exciting answers to this question through the ancient Chinesesaying “create something out of nothing.” This is not to say that Ecuador has “nothing” now; it has some of the richest natural and historical attractions in theworld. But this strategy seems to lie at the heart of the successes ofthe wo rld’s great tourist destinations, as well as the world’s most well-k nown prod u c ts . Understanding this principle could lead to new visitors, customers, and sales. Construct your destination “ S omecategories really are social constructions: they exist only becausepeople tacitly agree to act as if they exist. Examples include money,tenure, citizenship, decorations for bravery, and the presidency of theUnited States.” – Steven Pinker, “The Blank State” Theworld is opening in ways unimagined. Tourists are pouring into China,India, and Dubai, places that ten years ago only the most daringvisited. And yet, the number one tourist country continues to beFrance. It attracts 70 to 80 million visitors per year, almost 50% more than the two countries tied for second place.

China’sGreat Wall, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and India’s 5,000 years ofhistory cannot compete with “France.” But what is “France?” Why do moretourists visit Paris than any other city in the world? Ask a few whohave and you will confront a bewildering network of objects – cafés,baguettes, croissants, the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, wine,ornate architecture, windy streets – that together create what theworld knows to be “ Paris .” This “ Paris ” is dramatically different from the oneParisians live in. When my wife (who lived in Paris for a while) and Ivisited one of my best friends from business school, we saw that few ofthe things Paris conjures up for tourists are part of a Parisian’severyday life. That seems to be a common theme for most tourist destinations. For instance, I live in New York and only went to the Statue of Liberty when my in-laws visited. Yourcustomers are probably less attracted by what your product actually isthan by the imaginary image they have constructed in their minds. D estinations that hold great brand value have been smart in how they shaped their mental destin ation: Costa Rica means parrots, jungles and surfing; Jamaica means Bob Marley and beaches; Disney means Mickey Mouse, family and castles; Las Vegas means crazy things happening in hotel rooms; New Orleans means jazz and Bourbon Street. Managing the symbols and associations your customers have with your product or service is an art. Be strategic about it and you can wire a web in their brains that captures their interest and gives them warm feelings that makes them want more. Inour workshop we broke into groups of about five and each explored,among other things, what Quito’s mental destination could be. It wasone of the first cities designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO (in the 1970s), it lies just a few hours away from the ecologicallydiverse Galapagos Islands, it was one of the capitals of the Inca Empire , and it ‘ s also known for artwork. By enhancing the right symbols and strategicallyshaping the story, the hope is Quito could craft an irresistible mentaldestination. Create an occasion

At 11pm in a bar , after a few drinks with a group of friends (assuming you are of the right age range ) , someone eventually and naturally comes up with an idea : “L et ‘ s get a round of tequila shots !”Who put this idea in your head? Tequila makers, of course. They havefor years been strategically building and reinforcing the “tequilaoccasion.” Procter & Gamble nearlypulled the plug on one of its most successful new product launches. Noone was buying Febreze. But to the luck of millions of musty bedsheets, P&G gave it one more shot. They changed the imagery oftheir advertising from those women unpacking sweaters pulled down fromthe attic to images of women making beds. Their goal was to create a”Febreze” occasion. By linking your product/services to your customers’ environments , you can trigger the proper response. The idea of “pulling out sweaters at the end of the summer” happens too rarely (just once per year) to offer a useful product hook. So P&G had to give it a new identity and a repeating image – mak e Bed, spray Febreze; make Bed, spray Febreze; make Bed, spray Febreze . Then P&G was able to establish a trigger for the product. They created the Febreze occasion. Greattourist destinations, it seems to me, leverage this principle as well.Disney’s “I’m going to Disney World” campaign linked a visit to itstheme parks to a major life celebration (graduation, winning the Super Bowl, etc.). Despite the fact that Marti Gras started in Alabama, New Orlean s was able to develop the celebration a s a major engine for its tourist visits. And each year , tens of thousands of people gather in a Nevada dessert for Burning Man, a week of build ing art, trad ing goods , party ing , burn ing a giant statue, and then leav ing with no trace of them having been there. Burning Man has become an occasion on its own out of nothing . So to create a tourist destination, or create any product/service into an irresistible destination of its own, conside r the ancient Chinese stratagem “Create something out of nothing.” Ask yourself: 1. What symbols – characters, historical events, of existing structures/images – can I use to construct a mental identify for my product/service?

2. What occasions – making a bed, graduating from school – can I link my product/service to ?