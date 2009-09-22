AirDye’s Ecological Dyeing Process Makes the Future of Textiles Bright

Most of the discussion in sustainable textiles has centered around the fibers–manufacturers making a switch to organic cotton, or creating fabrics from natural, easily-renewable materials like bamboo or hemp. But very little attention has been paid to the the dyeing process, which can be a potentially devastating industry when it comes to chemicals, waste, and water usage. AirDye , a new method created by Colorep for dyeing textiles takes water almost out of the equation, using 90% less water, but also reducing the emissions and energy used by 85%, since extreme heat is needed to dry the textiles after they are soaked in dye (and most fabrics then require a post-rinse and yet another dry cycle).

AirDye’s process begins with using all synthetic fibers for its material, which can be made from recycled PET bottles. Using dispersed dyes that are applied to a paper carrier, AirDye uses heat to transfer the dyes from the paper to the surface of the textiles, coloring it at the molecular level. All paper used is recycled, and dyes are inert, meaning that they can go back to their original state and be reused.

GETTING THE WORD OUT

Early on, BOLTgroup designer and principal Jamey Boiter–an early adopter of the Designers Accord–saw the potential of partnering with Colorep to help them to maximize impact. A prime focus they agreed on was to help reduce the over 2.4 trillion gallons of water are used to dye fabrics every year. “If you think about it, 1/3 of the world does not have access to clean water,” he says. “And traditional dyeing and textile decorating is the third largest consumer of water in the world.” A Good for Water blog was launched to communicate all the ways AirDye placed water preservation first.

Now as a partner, BOLTgroup worked to spread the word in abrand-appropriate way, creating a viral, buzzworthy campaign thatechoed the sustainability message. The perception of “natural” vs. “sustainable” was a big issue to overcome, since many people associate sustainable methods with neutral colors and chunky cotton fibers. When in fact, AirDye’s process was able to improve on traditional dyes with incredible vibrant colors–since the synthetic material takes the proprietary dye better than anatural material with traditional methods, a more colorfast, resistantcolor is achieved–paired with a unique ability to print on two sides of fabrics. The team decided to embrace these features by communicating directly with creatives to showcase the incredible applications that could be embraced by their industry. “Designers want bright colors and patterns,” says Paul Raybin, Colorep’s chief sustainability officer. “We said, let’s address the coloration and decoration of these materials.”

RETAIL EXCHANGE

One of the most wasteful applications of textiles and other printed materials are the point-of-purchase displays found in retail environments. Durable signage–often made from super-toxic vinyl, which cannot be recycled–is erected in a store for a few days to a few weeks, then taken down once the sale is over. AirDye vowed to reinvent this portion of the industry with the ecobanner a replacement for retail displays on vinyl or foamboard with a closed production loop.

The banners themselves are made from 100% recycled PET bottles. But when the banner comes down, the store can send it back to AirDye for recycling. Taking the concept a step further, AirDye created a subscripton-based program that retail stores can participate in, handling the graphics and printing for the banners, which are mailed directly to the store, and then accepting the used banners back for recycling.

HEALTH & HOSPITALITY

Another major client for the textile industry are hotels and other hospitality industries that have to frequently clean and replace things like furniture, curtains and bedspreads. It’s a hugely wasteful process but it’s largely ignored by hotels, that are often busy revamping the sustainable features of their buildings and furniture, but don’t have a good solution for their fabrics. “These large-scale hotel chains are housed in LEED-certified buildings but you can change the textiles inside a hotel room and that’s about 47 yards of textiles,” says Boiter. A specific program that targets interior designers and buyers showed the durability and fade-proof features of AirDye fabrics, making them prime candidates for this industry.