Eye Candy: Tricked-Out Essays on Favorite Childhood Treats

With Halloween comes the sweet satisfaction of digging our hands deep into buckets of candy in search of our favorite cavity-inducing brands. If you’ve ever plundered your kid’s stash in search of the last Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, you’ll love Candygrams , where designer Jason Santa Maria tapped seven writers to craft odes to their favorite candy, then illustrated the essays.

Among the sweetest pieces are an examination of the forbidden and adult-like pleasures of candy cigarettes, the mathematical equation behind the right way to take down a Tootsie Pop and the cultural connotations of consuming Nerds vs. Smarties.

newsletterPromo(“FCNow”, “right”);

It’s a delightfully indulgent–yet completely intelligent–way to kick off your week-long sugar high.

[Jason Santa Maria]