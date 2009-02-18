A Startup Joins Google and GE in the Smart Grid Conversation

The Obama stimulus signed yesterday contains $11 billion for technological upgrades to the electric grid. Huge companies like IBM , Cisco , GE , and now Google all have initiatives and investments in the so-called “smart grid.” But yesterday, a company you may not have heard of was the only startup invited to speak at a high-profile event with Google and GE: Tendril .

I spoke to Tendril’s CEO, Adrian Tuck, and got his provocative views on the future of this fast-growing industry.

The smart grid can mean so many things: smart meters, utility demand-response programs, consumer energy dashboards like Google’s new PowerMeter. What piece of the puzzle does Tendril work on?

We provide a software platform called TREE (Tendril Residential Energy Ecosystem) that links utility back office systems into the whole host of devices that can exist: Thermostats, in-home displays, smart plugs. What’s unique is that our setup allows us not to necessarily need a special smart meter. We think the smart meter’s a fantastic thing, but in the best case it may be 5 to 10 years before everyone has one. About half the homes in North America have a meter we can work with today.

So who are your customers?

The utiltity is our customer, but the residential consumer is our user. We have a very consumer-focused view of this. Historically smart grid was really looked at from the utilities’ side–giving the utility control over things like turning air conditioners down [to conserve energy at peak usage]. That model needs to be flipped on its head—getting consumers information about their consumption is the cornerstone to getting people to understand/control/modify their behavior.

Why were you the only startup invited to speak with Google and GE yesterday?