The Car of the Future Is Deep Orange

Picture the university setting for a moment. What do you see? Co-eds strolling along brick-lined paths, or holing up in the library with stacks of research materials?

Cue the sound of tires screeching to a halt.

The Carroll A. Campbell Jr. Graduate Engineering Center on the campus of Clemson University’s International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) is altogether different. Here, master’s and Ph. D. candidates are ensconced in state-of-the-art labs and shops. And they’re getting ready to help design and build prototypes that is transforming the traditional classroom into a model original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and supplier.

Their first prototype is in the design stage, so for the moment students are taking apart existing vehicles to determine what works and what can be improved.

It’s one thing for students to design innovative technologies and hope vehicle manufacturers will eventually scoop up their ideas, but Dr. Paul Venhovens argues it’s quite another exercise to take students through the actual development process, innovating all the way.

Both he and fellow professor Dr. Stephen Hung stress that Deep Orange is made possible through working with a variety of different suppliers to build thevehicle from scratch. “The curriculum is tailored to delivertechnologies to companies,” says Hung, pointing out that with classeson tire technologies taught by the Michelin experts headquartered just a few miles away, they are able to remain open to changing industry needs while being aware of what will actually sell in the real world. “Cost,” Hung explains, “has really stoppered a lot of innovations from getting to market.”

Hung points out that while most research is driven by technology, it won’t work if it’s too expensive. “You have to be able to track value to the person who is going to pay for it in the end to justify why technological requirements work in the car. Then how to manufacture, assemble, and deliver it.”