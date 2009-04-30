How to Build Plasma Arc Speakers

You’ve never seen speakers like these. Instead of a traditional speaker diaphragm, plasma arc speakers use a modified carbon arc lamp to produce sound. The best part? You can build them yourself, and they make an intense purplish glow that varies with the frequency of your tunes. Check out the video below, which is making the rounds online via the audio blog NoiseAddicts.
The only problem: you need a continual supply of ionizable gas, according to NoiseAddicts, so a tank of helium needs to be nearby. Oh, and the arc creates an odorless byproduct that’s hazardous if you breathe too much of it–ozone. Not phased? Learn how to build them in 10 steps here.