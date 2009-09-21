Microsoft Phone and Tablet En Route: Riding Apple’s Coattails?

We’ve covered bits and bobs about Microsoft’s “Project Pink” Zune smartphone before , but the device since disappeared from the news. It’s back again, matched with exciting rumors of an MS Tablet PC. Doesn’t this all sound familiar?

Project Pink has a complex rumor history on the Interwebs, and before Zune HD came out it was even thought to involve that project. Microsoft’s also had its suite of Windows Mobile OS’s out for years, so people were really confused by the idea of an MSphone. But Mary Jo Foley over at ZDNet has been digging, and found out more of the skinny on the device…and despite a complete lack of corroboration from MS, it’s fascinating.

First off, it’s going to be MS-branded, but not made by Microsoft–which isn’t really a surprise. It will be a smartphone, with advanced services like Zune video and music subscription. Mary Jo speculates it could have a form-factor a bit like the Sidekick, given that Danger, the makers of the Sidekick, has long been part of Project Pink. It’ll apparently be based around an WinMo7 core, which is again no surprise–the latest version of WinMo6 is only just beginning to hit the streets. WinMo7 is significantly more advanced, and it makes sense to base a premium product on your premium OS. But WinMo7’s been often delayed, and won’t make it into phones until later in 2010, which leaves the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show as a perfect preemptive launch event–much as the iPhone and Pre were teased well ahead of their actual on-sale date.

Mary Jo believes Pink is definitely real and on its way. She’s encountered information from Peo Orvendal (a Senior Development Lead at MS) on LinkedIn which includes the line “Working in the new V1 Pink team at Microsoft.” While that’s still circumstantial, it’s definitely a positive sign.

But Pink isn’t the most nerve-tingling rumor from MS: there’s also more evidence that MS has its own slate/tablet touchscreen PC on the way. It’s surprising, but at the same time it’s not surprising–Bill Gates seriously jumped on the Tablet PC idea years ago, aggressively promoting the idea and pushing for Windows to incorporate tablet-friendly design. Although Bill’s efforts resulted in a decent slew of tablet and convertible-tablet Windows machines, the technology just hasn’t been there to support a proper implementation until recently, and tablet PCs have remained an oddity.

No longer, apparently: Microsoft’s Chief Experience Office and former Xbox launch artist, J Allard, is reportedly in charge of a new tablet effort, with some serious support from MS’s Surface team. That last bit makes perfect sense, since Surface has had a generally great reception (apart from derision at its massive cost) and a tablet incorporating some of Surface’s innovations would be a better product than a plain old Windows one. The device is still deep in development, but could break the surface surprisingly soon–though probably not until after Apple’s fabled iTablet makes its debut.

And that, of course, is where these rumors get fascinating: Think about it.