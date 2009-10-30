Video: Lexus’s Mind-Blowing Carbon-fiber Loom

Lexus just recently pulled the sheets off of its very first supercar, the Lexus LFA–and care was lavished on every single detail. (Given the $375,000 price tag, it better have been.) For example, the car’s A-pillar is made from carbon fiber. But how do you construct such a delicate, twisting shape, with what amounts to strings, glued together? Answer: With a “rotary weaver”–one of only two in the world. AutoBlog snagged a video of it in action. You have to see it.