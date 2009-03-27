Obscura Digital Can Make Your Brand Big…Really, Really Big

We recently named the firm Obscura Digital one of the top ten innovative companies in advertising and marketing, but their work really puts traditional advertising to shame. Obscura first worked the festival circuit, creating immersiveexperiences with domes and multiple projectors. Now, by developing aproprietary technology, the group can project any image onto any shapedobject, which means they can build massive human-sized touch screensand turn buildings into interactive billboards. “We build everything from scratch,” says director of interactive media, Nikolai Cornell, which could mean fabricating reflective monitors, designing gaming pods, usingFlash and 3D modeling programs, and building systems of sensors thatallow multi-touch holographic interaction. The result are immense temporary experiences that help consumers visualize and better understand the products of its clients. It’s like Minority Report, but bigger. Much bigger. And also it’s real.

One of Obscura’s best known projects, iGoogle Artist Themes involved turning an entire city block of the Meatpacking District in New York into a series of projected, interactive billboards, where the work of artists like Jeff Koons and Marc Ecko were blown up to five stories tall for the three night event. Or you may have spotted Adobe CS3, an interactive window display advertising Adobe’s new CreativeSuite release that became visuallyhyperactive based on how many people walked by on the street, and evenhow close they came to the screen. The collaboration with GoodbySilverstein & Partners and Brand New School transformed windows ofthe Virgin Megastores in Union Square, New York, and Picadilly Circusin London.

Want to experience some of Obscura Digital’s projects in person? Get their iPhone appwhich uses a mapping function to show you which of their projects arenearby. If you’re near their office in San Francisco you can use theiPhone to control the graphics in the installations constantly runningin their Demo Room. You can also rent out that space and hire Obscurato transform it into the experience of your choice.

Four More Unforgettable Experiences

Before Cornell was at Obscura, he worked on some massive projects for the auto industry through the experience marketing firm George P. Johnson. Here are some of our favorites for Scion, Acura and Honda.

Scion Mix It Up was an early way to show consumers how customizable the cars were. A massive kiosk allowed people to pick colors and options for their own vehicle. These were rendered into beautiful 3-D graphics that could be emailed to users or made into a t-shirt.

Acura Interactive Oracle is a circular monitor that feels like the pool of a wishing well, where users can touch the screen to activate color and sounds that represent different elements of Acura’s brand (like design and performance). If many users interact with it at once, creating the right “balance” between all Acura’s features, it rewards them with a beautiful graphic show.