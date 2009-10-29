Crowdsourcing: A One-Way Ticket to Blah

It’s come to this: Ad agencies, in a push to get hip with the kids, lower their price points, and produce better ideas, seem to be piling onto the crowdsourcing bandwagon. But can crowdsourcing produce anything more than mediocre work?

Evangelists for the trend say that crowdsourcing opens the competitive field, to talent that would otherwise go overlooked. Typically, you offer a prize, open the gates, and let the best idea win. You get more ideas, so some of them are bound to be good, right?

The list of ad agencies trying their hand at this is growing: As The Times reports, Bartle Bogle Hegarty of London is teaming with TalentHouse; some Crispin alums started Victors and Spoils; there’s also Crowdspring and Genius Rocket. Hell, there’s even Local Motors, which attempts to use thousands of designers, to create a modular car.which produces cars produced and refined by the crowd.

You can see why ad-pros would resent this idea: These contests usually don’t compensate all the participants. For example, when Crispin tried to crowdsource the logo for Brammo, it blew up their faces, with a full-on designer revolt.

Most of these new crowdsourcing ventures think they have a way around this. Genius Roket, for example, is introducing something called Genius Rocket Select. The idea is to raise the award pots, and preselect the participants in a given pitch. That way, everyone can get paid. The rewards will rise as entrants make it to successive rounds. Winners might get something on the order of $15,000.

But can you really get great work this way? Isn’t crowdsourcing just a low-cost route for those who simply can’t afford an agency, and an outlet for those without the chops to win big accounts? There’s definitely a market for that–but in that case, crowdsourcing is less about overturning the current ad-agency model, and more about serving clients overlooked by the system. I mean, do you really think that Nike is going to going to get their next great idea for $15,000? Isn’t crowdsourcing always geared to a low-end buyer?

Mark Walsh, Genius Rocket’s CEO, says he “violently disagrees,” with that premise. He points out that Genius Rocket’s pool includes many alumni and employees of brand-name agencies. He also argues that upfront hand-picking and higher payouts will foster better work than plain-jane crowdsourcing (which has usually been very mediocre).