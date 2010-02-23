Today in Most Innovative Companies

Intel: President and CEO Paul Otellini announced today a $3.5 billion initiative to combat unemployment in the U.S. The Invest in America Alliance, supported by Intel and other VC firms, hopes to prop-up the tech industry by injecting a huge amount of capital into high-potential markets, from clean technology to biotech. Coupled with its $7 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing facilities last year, Intel has contributed about 70% as much as the bipartisan jobs bill which just advanced in the Senate this week.

Frito-Lay: Love SunChips? Here’s a reason to love them even more: Starting in March, the company will begin shipping the world’s first 100% renewable packaging, made from material that is 90% plant-based and entirely compostable. Once you finish munching on those Harvest Cheddar chips, just toss the bag in a compost pile and it’ll fully decompose in about 14 weeks–an apple core breaks down in the same amount of time.

Nike: Pics of Nike’s limited-edition Hyperdunks leaked earlier today, and judging by its sponsors, the sneakers are sure to make you run faster and jump higher. Slated as the Kobe Bryant-Aston Martin Hyperdunks, the kicks are made of premium leather and will set you back around $550 a pair. So why Aston Martin and Kobe? Nike hopes to capitalize on the 2008 video of the Lakers superstar playing matador against a charging Aston Martin. The YouTube clip, which shows Kobe leaping over the speeding car, went viral last year and racked up millions of hits. Let’s just hope OK Go isn’t teaming up with Sears for a new line of treadmills.

Hulu: Premiering March 2, the online show If I can Dream is Hulu’s first attempt at original content. The weekly half-hour Webisodes follow five aspiring artists as they try to make it big in Hollywood–but if 30 minutes isn’t enough, you canfind more at ificandream.com, where a live-stream of the cast will run continuously throughout the season. While the show is billed as the ultimate voyeuristic experience (“Watch them follow their dreams 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, from any angle you want”), it could just end up being an around-the-clock job search, which doesn’t sound appealing at all. Has anyone seen the trailer yet? Isn’t the live-stream just a reality show without all the boring content edited out? Sorta reminds me of a real-time, reality-based HBO Voyeur. What do you think?

[Image courtesy of OSneaker.com]