Artist Matthias Manner Turns IT Junk Into IT Monsters

Okay, bear with me for a second. Think of your IT guy–the one holed up in the mechanical closet, sweating next to all those blinking servers. The one who seems to only do any work when no one’s around. Now imagine him in a 1950’s monster movie. First scene: He’s working late again, this time on Halloween night. He’s busy devising something unspeakably gruesome. A flash of blue light–he’s vaporized! In his place: Creeping monsters, made of ethernet cables, power cords, and drywall–the detritus of every office office park in the world. Run. For. Your. Life.

That’s the best way I can describe the work of Matthias Manner, a young German sculptor who says that his work represents the world of technology, in a full-on battle against organic life. If you happen to be in Munich next week, you can check out these pieces in person, at Dina4Projekte.

But if you’re not, check out Yatzer for more.