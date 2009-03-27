Why Does Tesla Get All the Love? It’s Selling California, Not Cars

Yesterday, Tesla Motors fulfilled its stereotype as a Silicon Valley startup by botching the unveiling of its second major product launch, the four-door Model S sedan . The feverish response to the news–from Digg co-founder Kevin Rose leaking the pictures to the livecast’s epic fail–says less about our hunger for attractive, electric vehicles or even our desire for that innovation to save the American automotive business and everything about our more than 150-year-old obsession with the Golden State, California. Tesla, in the grand tradition of HP, Disney, Mattel, and Apple, isn’t selling cars. It’s in the West Coast Cool business.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers said it best: If you want these kind of dreams / It’s Californication.

SellingCalifornia has been going on since 1849. That’s how everyone got over there in the firstplace. Go West, young man, and all that. After the gold rushes, Californians one-upped each other in competing to spawn the state’s metropolitan centers out of dust andbrush. Hollywood plunks most of its storylines (and its staff) in thestate’s Southland; the technology industry writes most of itsbillion-dollar code from the North. And of course, who could forget theCalifornia Raisins, clearly superior to Mexican raisins as they were?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tapped into that spirit more than any entrepreneur since Steve Jobs. The new Model S, and its predecessor the Roadster, were both designed in California. The littlecompany is headquarted in San Carlos, on the southern end of the SanFransisco Bay. Its two brick-and-mortar dealerships are also on the leftcoast: There’s one in the Bay Area city of Menlo Park, home to thefamous VC drag strip Sandhill Road,and there is a second in West L.A., near Santa Monica. Inside, they feel likeApple Stores, which is no accident. Every Apple product boasts the tag “Designed in California,” and Musk is pushing that same ethos.

Musk trumps Apple in one regard; Tesla’s carsaren’t just “designed” in California; they are California creations fromstart to finish. Or at least they will be once the factory’s built. Tesla hopes to churn out tens of thousands of electric cars annually in a new Southern California plant. The factory wasoriginally slated for New Mexico, until Governor Schwarzenegger offered better tax breaks and asked Tesla to oblige. And it’s a good thing, too; a New Mexico-based factory just wouldn’t have fit with Tesla’s image.

The Governator is a friend of the company, another non-accident. Musk straddles the state’s most identifiable exports: Hollywood and Tech. According to various sources, current rich and famous Tesla owners include LA resident Leo DiCaprio, who replaced his Prius with a Tesla Roadster; Dennis Haysbert of the TV show 24; Cameron Diaz; George Clooney; music impresario Will.i.am; inventor Dean Kamen; Matt Damon; Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin; as well as several execs from Yahoo and other digerati. Tesla has only made 250 Roadsters. That doesn’t leave much oxygen for the smattering of non-famous millionaires who got their hands on one. But the Hollywood-Silicon Valley cachet of the Roadster is eventually going to sell a lot of Model S sedans.