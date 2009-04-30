My Business Book Challenge

I have come tothe conclusion that most (maybe all) business and strategy books areuseless. They over-generalize. They offer little value. I go in with such high expectations, based on reviews and descriptions, and am almost universally disappointed.

For a project that I am working on, I want to be find the business and strategy books thatdo help, that really deliver value. I want to find the must reads.

I want books that offer guidance and support on how to start and run a effective businesses and organizations. I’m looking for authors who really understand how to change people’s minds or understand their behavior. I know there must be a book out there that can help me (and others) to be organized and efficient, creative, and successful. And of course, I want to find a book that offers really good advice on how to break through and make a difference/impact in today’s connected society.

I have been trying for years, with nothing to show for it. So now, I am asking for help.

1) Are you anauthor of a business or strategy book that believes what you wrote is really good? Will you send me acopy or a summary — and make the case for why your book is worth reading (and sharing)?

2) Are you apublisher of business or strategy books with a staple of authors who you think really ‘gets it’? Will you recommend abook or author, send me a copy or a summary — and make the case for why you think I should spend time with your book(s) over something else?

3) Do you have favorite business or strategy books — ones that have changed your life, opened your eyes to a new way of thinking, or become the book you give you tell everyone they have to read to succeed? Will you tell me what books (or if not a whole book, what chapter, or particular section) had that result — and help me to understand what you found valuable?