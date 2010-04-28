Today’s Fast Company Assignment: Do Cancer Research in Your Sleep

As my story “Look Who’s Curing Cancer” describes, IBM’s World Community Grid is a project of breathtaking scope and ambition. The idea couldn’t be simpler: Let scientists use available downtime on computers to perform math that helps accelerate cancer, AIDS, and other public health breakthroughs. Using algorithms, researchers design virtual experiments to assess up to millions of molecules that could lead to an effective drug. This is astronomically more than they can test by doing physical experiments in the lab.

Cool use of our free computers, huh? More than half a million people around the world think so. That’s how many volunteers the project has.

At one point while interviewing IBM vice president Robin Wilner, I asked, “What does the grid look like, you know, on your computer?”

Awkward pause. “You haven’t joined yet?” she said. “Can I scold you?”

No need. I promptly joined to experience the grid firsthand. Whenever I took a break from writing my story, my computer was busy doing research on muscular dystrophy, childhood cancer, and AIDS.

Now it’s my turn to ask Fast Company readers: What do you mean you haven’t joined yet? There’s a Fast Company team on the WCG site. Sign up today. This minute. We’re not above scolding.

It only takes a few minutes. Click here. You download a program that runs in the background and performs a few limited functions: it identifies when your computer isn’t being used, crunches the algorithms it’s assigned, and reports the calculations back to IBM.