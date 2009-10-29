Infographic of the Day: This Is Your Brain on Design

It’s a brave new world for product design: Increasingly, designers are encoding reams of data into the designs themselves, using 3-D modeling technology and rapid prototyping. Recently, there was a bracelet encoded with a year’s worth of weather data. And next week, at the Bits ‘n’ Pieces exhibition , you’ll be able to see a couch crafted from brain scans.

Lucas Maassen and Dries Verbruggen created the piece by scanning Maassen’s brain for three seconds, as he thought of the word “comfort.” The resulting 3-D object was then sent to a CNC-milling machine, which cut out the shape in foam. Finally, it was upholstered in warm grey felt–get it, like grey matter?

If you look closer at the sofa, it’s actually what the scan looked like, over time: The X-axis shows the brain waves in hertz; the Y-axis shows the various waves, which were working simultaneously; the Z-axis is time, in milliseconds.

Check it out, starting Nov. 4, at the Bits ‘n’ Pieces show.