Los Angeles Swaps 21 Billboards With Art

From the hundred-foot supergraphics that coat historic buildings like Christo sculptures to the garish digital screens that cast a sickly glow over once-dark neighborhoods, Los Angeles seems to be losing a battle with ugly billboards. So the timing of a new large-scale urban installation that replaces mega-ads for McDonald’s Mac Snack Wraps with works of mega-art by Kerry Tribe (above) couldn’t be better.

Work by Kenneth Anger; photo by Gerard Smulevich, courtesy of the MAK Center for Art & Architecture

At least five years in the making, How Many Billboards? Art In Stead was organized by the MAK Center (who also co-operates the Schindler House in West Hollywood). When Kimberli Meyer was appointed its director in 2002, she began the arduous process of raising enough money to swap sweating Bud Light bottles with the sharp wordplay of Kenneth Anger (above). The break came when she met Rick Robinson, who works for MacDonald Media and negotiated on the MAK Center’s behalf with behemoths like Clear Channel, CBS Outdoor, and Van Wagner. In fact, the show capitalized on the fact that ad sales for the billboards were down, said Meyer last night on a preview ride. “This could never have happened three years ago.”

Work by David Lamelas; photo by Gerard Smulevich, courtesy of the MAK Center for Art & Architecture

21 billboards will be up by the end of the week, covering a wide area from Beverly Hills to MacArthur Park, Sunset Boulevard to the 10 freeway, and almost every major thoroughfare in between. On last night’s preview ride, a group of about 25 people were able to easily see seven in two hours–including two back-to-back works by David Lamelas and Yvonne Rainer that both played upon the concept of “good.” Lamelas’ piece (above) is part of his “aging rocker” series and features himself as a young punk. Rainer’s piece (below) uses a quote attributed to Marlene Dietrich in her 80’s and seems to respond appropriately to Lamelas’ image.

Work by Yvonne Rainer; photo by Gerard Smulevich, courtesy of the MAK Center for Art & Architecture