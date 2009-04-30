Romancing the Dilapidated: What Will Post-Recession Décor Look Like?

Oddly enough, design thrived in the Great Depression. The age of breadlines and Hoovervilles gave us Charles and Ray Eames , Marcel Breuer and other designers who steered Americans to a more efficient way of living. It was a cleansing, bracing moment in which we sloughed off our Victorian inheritance and took modernism to heart.

Will a new style emerge from the current scarcity?

It’s hard to imagine, given that much of the new architecture will be the unglamorous fulfillment of stimulus spending for new schools, hospitals, and transportation infrastructure–infertile ground for new design ideas.

Say goodbye to those grand shiny homes standing in splendid isolation. Architects are now more concerned with reworking existing structures than building new ones. Rather then razing and rebuilding, homeowners renovate. Factories and offices will be reworked for efficiency and sustainability. With suburbs languishing, planners and developers will favor infill.

Still, some kind of new aesthetic will come out of all this. Furniture happens so fast we’re already seeing the first responses to the downturn. But architecture can take years to formulate, so it’s harder to know what Downturn Décor might actually look here.

Here are a few possibilities.

Rooms will romance the dilapidated. An early indicator is Rough Luxe, a London hotel designed by Rabih Hage as the opposite of the high-living boutique hotel of the hedge fund era. It opened last year in the King’s Cross neighborhood with artfully torn wallpaper, bare floorboards and chipped paint. To be sure, this is a theatrical expression of neglect which stands alongside luxuriant wallpaper and huge photographs of Italian palazzos. Nonetheless, it suggests that an anti-opulence may come into fashion.