Force Your Competition To Defend Multiple Fronts

One ofgreatest Union generals in the U.S. Civil war, William Tecumseh Sherman ,described the goal of effective military strategy as maneuvering so that theopposing general finds himself “on the horns of dilemma. “

That meansyou should force your competitor to choose to defend target A by sacrificingtarget B or vice-versa.

GeneralSherman applied this strategy repeatedly throughout the Carolinas and Georgiabetween 1864 and 1865. He would separate his troops into two or more distantcolumns. Each would threaten a different target. This prevented his opponentsfrom concentrating their forces against him. By forcing his opponents to breakup and defend multiple apparent targets, his opponents found they lacked themass to defend any.

While Ajit Prabhu, the co-founder and chief executive officer of QuEST Global, and his team may not liken their strategy to this pattern, they havebrilliantly implemented this ancient principle in what they call the”global-local model.”

As Ajitdescribes, “The company came to be this local-global model. It comes from therealization that people don’t become smarter just by getting on a plane.”

By travelingto the United States, as Ajit did, an Indian engineer can earn many times whathe would earn by doing the same work in his home country. Why does he earnmore? Because he is local and this gives him certain advantages.

For example,it allows him to have face-to-face contact with his clients, which lowers therisk of miscommunication. It also allows him to collaborate more efficientlywith the clients’ engineers, and this close proximity helps him understand thecultural context for the work.