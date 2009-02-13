Totally Rad: Skycrapers Go off the Grid

Each year, the architecture magazine eVolo holds a competition to design the most radical, visionary skyscraper possible . Rather than big-name pros, the competition attracts highly skilled amateurs—that is, students who are young and hungry. As Treehugger points out, this year many of the shortlisted and winning entries focused on vertical farms—the idea of making skyscraper hybrids that integrate greenery and/or farming.

The second-place project was a “living bridge” for Paris, inspired by the ancient Ponte Vecchio in Florence—which is both a bridge, a building, and a public promenade. In the hands of Nicola and Adelaïde Marchi, it becomes a Bladerunner scenario, sprawling upwards instead of outwards:

Eric Vergne, the third-place winner, grandly speculates about “the mixing of politically opposing classes [that is, farmers and city slickers]” and the “cultural confrontations…generated within a high rise typology by introducing producers of biomass to the city.” Um, okay. In other words, a high-rise farmer’s market, with structural scaffolding that supports plants:

Unfortunately, eVolo’s site doesn’t really explain the first place winner (or any of the others for that matter). But the design by Kyu Ho Chun, Kenta Fukunishi, and JaeYoung Lee sure does look nice—kind of like the batmobile in The Dark Knight or Tom Dixon’s Pylon Chair:

More concepts here. And if you’re curious about vertical farms—and their real-world feasibility—check out a feature we wrote on the subject here.

[Via Treehugger and ArchDaily]