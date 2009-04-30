Flickr Lays Off Engineering Talent

After posting some ugly first-quarter results last week, Yahoo was due for change. CEO Caol Bartz announced that the company would be cutting around 700 jobs, and the layoffs have begun already.

First on the docket: a number of folks from the Flickr team. According to GigaOm, engineers Rev Dan Catt, Ashot Petrosian and Neil Kandalgaonkar have all announced their departures via Twitter. Cal Henderson, one of Flickr’s innovation powerhouses, is rumored to be leaving of his own volition.

While Flickr has been a success almost above reproach, the company stumbled badly in December when the project brass removed George Oates, a well-respected designer, and two of her Flickr colleagues. That was part of a larger 1,500-person layoff at Yahoo, but it was one of the first cost-cuts that affected the photo site’s team. After Oates’ departure, the dev team just wasn’t the same, according to Gawker.

Other Yahoo properties are also in flux. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that IAC may be in talks to acquire Yahoo Personals, which it would fold into its Match.com property. That news comes on the heels of a report by the Los Angeles Times saying that Hulu.com has overtaken Yahoo as the third most popular video destination on the Web.