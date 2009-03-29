The Getty’s Made for Manufacture exhibition

Long before Andy Warhol and his soup cans or Damien Hirst and his one-man auction show, art and commercewere intimate bedfellows. This Getty show reminds us just how long,with 23 drawings done by Renaissance and Baroque artists to prep forstained glass, sculpture, jewelry, and tapestries commissioned bywealthy patrons. The mock-ups, like Jean-Louis Prieur’s 1775 Drawing for a Wall Light— displayed with the finished product — are remarkably detailed. Thatwas intentional. The artists could then turn production over to theirunderlings, and it helped avoid wasting pricey materials onmanufacturing errors. Occasionally, something was lost in translation.”The drawings,” associate curator Stephanie Schrader says, “are oftenthe closest thing to the artist’s actual vision.” — KR