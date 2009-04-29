advertisement
12 Terrifying Pieces of Furniture That Will Give Your Children Nightmares

From the back, Jason Miller's Wooly Chair looks like it's just been covered in an alpaca throw… …but then you see it from the front, and there they are, staring at you…THE EYES:

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Fancy a desk that looks like it’s puking its guts out? You’re in luck! Plenty of the world’s most buzzed-about designers will happily sell you furniture that will make your children cry. Here’s some of the most terrifying designs in recent memory:

From the back, Jason Miller’s Wooly Chair looks like it’s just been covered in an alpaca throw…

woollychair_65

…but then you see it from the front, and there they are, staring at you…THE EYES:

woollychair_57

This chair by Jurgen Bey sports what must be a record-setting tumor:

jurgenbey001

This bed, also by Bey, would go perfect in the home of Hannibal Lecter:

jurgenbey8

Of couse, our man Lecter likes memorializing his kills. Ergo, this coffee table, with an interior that looks like the splatter pattern at a crime scene:

unit_3-monochrome

We weren’t kidding about the puking furniture. Nacho Carbonell’s “Skin” line has an elastic coating. Simply remove all the chairs innards, and you’ve got a handy cubby hole:

dsc_0121_sq-1

Poor Nacho. Much like Dr Frankenstein, he’s doomed by his creations. Here, he’s apparently been swallowed alive by this settee:

squthe-bench-2

Next to a childhood spent torturing animals, this rocking chair by David Pompa is probably a decent indicator of serial-killer tendencies:

surreal-minimalism-by-david-pompa

Um, remember the dead grandma in Psycho? With a little help from Hannes Grebi, she’s got a comfy replacement for her rocking chair. Scream all you want. There’s no one around for miles:

cozy-furniture-by-hannes-grebin-squsessel-02

This psychotic, ravenous frog apparently crawled out of Hella Jongerius’s studio, and won’t relinquish its territory on top of this table:

animal-tables-by-hella-jongerius

Perhaps if you’re keeping a gimp in your basement, you might consider this hammock, by Bless:

wouldnt-it-be-nice-bless-s

So it’s the year 2100. You’re watching your holographic TV, munching a Soylent Green sandwich. The natural world is a distant memory, which only appears as a furniture pattern on this couch by Gaetano Pesce:

po3

Also in 2100, the world is rife with genetic experiments gone wrong, such as these human/animal hybrids that pose as furniture before slurping your brains out with a straw:

po12

Sleep tight!

[With apologies to Dezeen and Design Boom]

About the author

Cliff was director of product innovation at Fast Company, founding editor of Co.Design, and former design editor at both Fast Company and Wired.

