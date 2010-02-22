3-D Printed Pottery Would Have Given Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore Brutal Paper Cuts

As funky as those projects look, they’re all made with traditional methods. Today’s ceramics might look cool, but the techniques haven’t changed much in a few hundred years. But just as it has…uh…revolutionized footwear, 3-D printing has saved ceramics.

The folks at the Belgian design studio Unfold just announced they’ve successfully printed a ceramic bowl with a home-grown 3-D printer. What’s cool about this is that the bowl they made–double-walled with supporting ridges inside–would’ve been near impossible to make the old-fashioned way but was a piece of cake to print. Hold onto your good China, grandma–the future is now.

[Via boing boing]