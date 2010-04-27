How Soft Drinks Could Cause Rapid Aging

High phosphate levels may also increase the prevalence and severityof age-related complications, such as chronic kidney disease andcardiovascular calcification, and can also induce severe muscle andskin atrophy.

“Humans need a healthy diet and keeping the balance of phosphate inthe diet may be important for a healthy life and longevity,” said M.Shawkat Razzaque, M.D., PhD, from the Department of Medicine,Infection and Immunity at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. “Avoidphosphate toxicity and enjoy a healthy life.”

“Soda is the caffeine delivery vehicle of choice for millions ofpeople worldwide, but comes with phosphorous as a passenger” saidGerald Weissmann, M.D., editor-in-chief of the FASEB Journal. “This research suggests that our phosphorous balance influences the aging process, so don’t tip it.”