Imagining A New York Overrun With Insane Abstract Plants And Creatures

This piece by Berlin-based motion designer Lena Steinkühler is a homage to New York, but not the New York you know. It imagines the urban environment overrun by “abstract plants and creatures, which change their forms because of insufficient living space and adapt themselves to the surroundings of the metropolis,” she says. Subways. The East River. Bridges. It all looks strange with dancing physical objects, expanding like super-abundant vegetation.
My idea was to create a film, that fills up the metropolis New York with vegetation, that adapts to the straightness of the technology and the given situation. This happens through the assimilation of structures and forms. These biotopes are shaped by the existing living environment, but in turn also shape the newly developed living environment by their presence. In other words, a symbiotic coexistence begins.
We’re not sure what it means, frankly. But it’s fun to look at, and a way to appreciate normal things from a different perspective.