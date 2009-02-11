Required Reading for Interactive Designers

The storied School of Visual Arts, in New York, just published a list of required reading for the incoming class of students in its MFA interaction-design program. Here’s a chance to get SVA MFA education for $58,000 off (not including expenses)! Or, at the very least, a look at the books you should have read (but probably haven’t).

But this list is more than a musty compilation handed down through the ages. As SVA explains:

Upon the request of readers, we asked faculty to recommend books for an interaction design reading list. These could be landmark texts, underdogs, or critical reads, or stepping stones to other fields. The following is what resulted from our request, comprising in part: a sneak preview of what will be assigned in courses; what some consider to be cornerstone interaction design texts; and what some consider important connections to other fields.

Here it is: