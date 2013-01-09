A Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicle To Zip Through City Streets

When was the last time you saw a two-wheeled electric car on the road? There aren’t many out there yet, but the number could slowly increase as vehicles like Lit Motors C-1 (a mutant half car, half motorcycle set to be released in 2014) and GM’s autonomous EN-V start to roll out.





Vincent Chan, a designer at Body Glove, has his own idea for a single-seater, two-wheeled EV: the Citi.Transmitter, a modular EV with a master unit–containing the driver, battery, and motor–that can be attached to any number of slave units. According to Inhabitat, the reference design for the vehicle is GM and Segway’s Project P.U.M.A, a two-wheeler prototype that has a range of 25 to 35 miles and a top speed of 25 to 35 mph. The Citi.Transmitter is purely for urban driving, in other words.

Chan imagines all sorts of applications for the vehicle: adding on short slave unit containers for smaller loads, large containers for heavier loads, tacking on an extra compartment to carry more people, and even offroading (the vehicle can supposedly travel through gravel, snow, rocks, mud, and other terrain).

There are no plans for release–this was a student project that Chan completed in 2010 at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. But if the designer ever did decide to bring this to production, its small size would probably ensure that it doesn’t cost as much as traditional EVs.