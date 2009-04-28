Glue: The Next Marketing Tool for Creatives

Glue is a free Firefox add-on that lets you take your social network to every major site you visit. At heart, it’s a semantic Web tool: it can “read” and contextualize the content on the sites you visit, and serve up your friends’ thoughts in a little toolbar on the top of the window.

Say you’re on Amazon, and you’re considering buying a DVD of Pineapple Express. Glue will pop down and tell you what your friends thought of the movie–whether they mentioned it on Twitter, read about it on Fandango, or looked it up on Wikipedia. All in all, Glue knows of hundreds of popular sites where people research and review everything from actors, musicians, films, and TV shows to restaurants, wine, and books. Check out the demo below:

Glue 4.2 Overview from AdaptiveBlue on Vimeo.

Obviously, having this kind of connectivity around a given product or place is a seller’s dream. But unlike ill-conceived services like Facebook’s Beacon, Glue doesn’t exist to hawk wares. According to Alex Iskold, the service’s founder and CEO, it’s meant to make more useful the friend-feed trope that has become so popular in new Web services.

The problem, says Iskold, is that while we have a lot of data on our friends–tweets, blog posts, news feeds–it’s all based on recency, not topic. Let’s say one of my friends tweets about Pineapple Express, but I don’t see it; within days, it’s buried in the mass of data streaming from that friend every day. When I hit IMDB to check out that movie, though, Glue will find my friend’s tweet and make it available immediately–regardless of whether it was written six days ago or six months ago.

But even if selling isn’t the ultimate goal of the concept, it should be for some users, thanks to two new features: Glue widgets and Glue for blogs.

With these two updates, Glue can now bring its semantic brains into your blog posts and your personal Web site with relative ease. Mention a book, movie, restaurant or artist? Add a “SmartLink” to the name, and allow the blog post to become part of Glue’s schema of data on that name.