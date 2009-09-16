Infographic of the Day: Did You Know 4.0

You’ve probably seen the work of Karl Fisch and Scott McLeod: In the last two years, they’ve produced three videos, in a series called “Shift Happens.” Each one uses a mountain of stats to weave of a story about globalization. Collectively, they’ve got almost 10 million YouTube views.

Fisch and McLeod have just released their newest presentation on the theme of media convergence. Working with XPlane, the video is actually a promotion of a new conference run by The Economist, the Media Convergence Forum.

Granted, this isn’t exactly an infographic–it’s more like a bunch of stats flying around a screen, set to a soundtrack. But the story it weaves is fascinating, and stunningly vast.