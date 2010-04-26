Infographic: Visualizing Twitter Conversations in Real Time

Twitter’s been hyping a “ huge redesign ,” but in the meantime, there’s a booming cottage industry of people visualizing how Twitter conversations evolve. Just a couple months ago, we were praising TweetCatcha but bemoaning the fact that it doesn’t show tweets in real time. But now, along comes Revisit .

Created by infographics designer Moritz Stefaner, Revisit allows you to search for subjects and even users. Results then appear on a timeline. User icons are stacked vertically. Those with the most mentions lie at the center and are larger.

Unlike almost all of the Twitter visualizations before it, this one works in real-time, focusing on a single conversation as it develops over time. Stefaner imagines Revist as a nifty display for conferences, which could track real-time reactions to what’s going on. But if, for example, you’re a brand manager keeping tabs on your company’s products, you can run it on your computer in a background window to readily get a sense of the developing zeitgeist.

Click here to play. And click Infosthetics for an exhaustive list of Twitter visualizations.