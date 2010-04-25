Mac, iPhone, or iPad? Device Advice for Modern Adventures

In a future full of iPads, iPhone OS 4, next-gen iPhones, and iPod Touches with cameras (plus whatever Gray Powell leaves at a German beer joint next week), a significant portion of your tech life will likely bear an Apple logo–and keep Steve Jobs in the finest stonewashed jeans regionally available. The question isn’t, “Do you use Apple devices,” but “Which one?” And “Where?” Here’s a cut-out-and-keep cheat sheet.