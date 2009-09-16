A Posh Resort With a Wicked Wicker Playroom

If every architect has an ideal client, then 24H ‘s might be Beetlejuice. Sure, the Rotterdam based firm designs relatively straight-forward apartment towers–but they’re better known pushing natural materials to the extreme, as they did in this spooky, undulating eco-cabin . They’ve just recently completed their latest project, a “kid’s den” for Soneva Kiri, a fancy resort in Koh Kood, an island in the Gulf of Thailand.

The building itself houses a range of entertainment: A screening room, a library, and various activity areas for art, music, and fashion. In addition, there are suspended pods (visible above) for sleeping and playing. But the structure is really more of an enormous sculpture. Designed to resemble a mantra ray, its positioned to look like it’s “flying into the bay.”

The roof and support frames were make of local bamboo, one of the most sustainable materials on earth; the interior was made with other local woods and rattan. Functionally, the high ceilings and massive, 8-meter, cantilevered are meant to offer plentiful shade, natural airflow and light, so as to reduce energy requirements.

Check out more images of the structure at Arch Daily.