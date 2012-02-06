How Can You Build A Smart City?

In prior discussions about smart cities, including the global rankings I published on Co.Exist a few weeks ago, I believe many of us have under-emphasized the importance of cities in creating an enabling environment for emerging technology companies.

This was a key issue addressed at the first-ever Cities Summit held in Vancouver earlier this month. Mayors of 35 cities around the world joined with executives and consultants in an intense day and a half of panels discussing open cities, digital cities, urban laboratories, smart-city financing, and startup cities.

Editor’s Note Vancouver didn’t quite make it into Co.Exist’s list of the 10 smartest cities in the world, and San Jose was nowhere to be found. But given their current paths, perhaps we’ll see them next year.

One of the most interesting conversations was about “Startup Cities.” Nanci Klein of San Jose spoke about the five different industrial areas that the city is promoting, as well as the role of the city in supporting the local startup community. One of San Jose’s early insights was addressing the bureaucratic hurdles in their procurement process by creating a demonstration program that bypasses some of the traditional constraints that usually prevent the government from innovating.

In 2008, San Jose created a “Framework for Establishing Demonstration Partnerships” which allows the city to work towards a more sustainable future–including the creation of 25,000 new green jobs–by enabling local companies to use municipal facilities as urban laboratories to test out new clean tech, sustainability, and mobility technologies. Rather than having to jump through the typical arduous and bureaucratic hoops, the demonstration allows the fast-tracking of pilot projects from local companies.

San Jose’s website explains: “The City may consider partnerships that temporarily utilize City owned land, facilities, equipment, rights-of-way and data, provide financial assistance and/or absorb some costs for project implementation, require agreement to non-disclosure statements and request City Council to exempt the project from certain City Policies.”

Throughout the two-day summit, I reflected on how smart cities not only use technology in ways that improve the quality of life and reduce the ecological and carbon footprint of their citizens, but also how they can leverage their procurement dollars to serve as urban laboratories and incubation engines.

Smart cities of the future will find ways to incentivize and enable private sector innovation and local economic growth. The question is, how can cities accomplish this?