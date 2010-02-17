ATAC: The World’s Toughest Cutest Vehicle

Today at an Indian arms fair, manufacturer MetalTech revealed this tiny armored vehicle, inspired by the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. In those attacks, 17 security personnel died, prompting the creation of this little battery-powered wonder, christened the Anti-Terrorist Assault Cart (ATAC). The diminutive vehicle is designed for hotel hallways, stadiums, and other tight places where traditional security vehicles can’t go; it can hold two fully-armed personnel and is equipped with four firing ports and bulletproof windows to cope with some pretty scary situations. Apparently its battery lasts up to six hours (with a top speed of 15MPH), and it’ll cost about $45,000 when it hits the market.

The introduction of the ATAC drew applause at the arms fair–while it’s a little goofy, it’s the result of a serious tragedy. “It’s a product of our sense of helplessness over the casualties we took in the attacks,” said managing director J.B. Sehrawat. There’s no word yet on availability.

[Via AFP]