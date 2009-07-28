Why Your Next Favorite Notebook Will Be From New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper has made high-quality recycled paper since the 1990s in the hopes of inspiring a fundamental shift towardenvironmental responsibility in the paper industry. But for a long time their product lines of coated, uncoated, and board grade papers were only offered wholesale, so even if their example was shining, their impact was subdued. As brand partners since 2007, the Willoughby Innovation Lab helped bring New Leaf to the mainstream, making it the first 100% recycled paper offered in major retailers like Office Depot.

NO SCREAMING GREEN

The majority of New Leaf Paper products use 100% post-consumer fiber, far higher than the industry standard of 30% post-consumer fiber found in most recycled products. Processing is chlorine-free, and in addition, New Leaf has another line of paper from Costa Rica that uses byproducts from banana and palm tree farming. Packaging also encourages consumers to recycle.

New Leaf wanted to make its debut to a wider audience by creatinga 100% recycled line of notebooks equal in quality, paper brightnessand weight to virgin paper. Since there would be no discernable difference betwen the papers, the designers decided on a strategy of producing a stylish product that just happened tobe green. “Just because a notebook contains recycled paper doesn’t mean it has toscream “THE WORLD WILL END IF YOU DON’T RECYCLE” across the frontcover,” says design director Zack Shubkagel. “A little subtlety goes a long way.”

BACK TO SCHOOL

Launching the new line put the team from Willoughby Innovation Lab in front of some of their most discerning consumers: Students aged 12-18. Working closely with New Leaf brand manager Winette Winston, the designers employed ethnographic studies and focus groups and the findings suggested that this age group was, in fact, not comfortable wearinggreen on their sleeves. “They wished to quietly support a moreenvironmentally responsible product but feared blasting that to theworld on the cover of their notebooks,” says principal Ann Willoughby.

In designing the brand, the designers took a fashion approach: They eschewed “green” notebooks for normal-looking ones that happened to be eco-friendly, then added cool designs or different colors to stand out on the shelves. Taking the iconic black-and-white splotches of the traditional composition notebook, the designers reinterpreted it using a macro crop of a leaf’s veins. The leaf-pattern composition became a top seller at Office Depot.

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY

While New Leaf’s products don’t overtly say green, the designers we able to play with the available graphic space on the notebooks to provide more information about its sustainable production. The designers used the inside front cover of all notebooks to deliver a consumer reinterpretation of New Leaf’s Eco-Audit, a set of facts and information previously provided to their wholesale business to designers and printers. “The consumer version puts the environmental savings into laymen’s terms and tries to communicate the abstract nature of recycling and post-consumer waste,” says Shubkagel. “This education serves to make consumers smarter, and encourages other products to be more accountable.”

It was Jeff Mendelsohn, founder and CEO of New Leaf Paper, who pushed the envelope even more in sourcing, forming a partnership with the the organic food company Annie’s Homegrown to repurpose its unused make-ready presssheets from their packaging into the Foundspace line of journals. Detachable and reusable keychain rings allow foreasy disassembly and recycling of the book. The designers also added a reuse factor for notoriously one-timer stationery items with a new take on the traditional greeting card. The Karma Card has two lives, first as a greeting card, then–by perforating the cover of the card–the recipient can forward the card to another person asa postcard.