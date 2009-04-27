Milan 2009: Alcohol Meets Design At Veuve Clicquot Lounge

The long-standing link between alcohol and design is fully exhibited at the museum Veuve Clicquot erected in an enclosed bridge crossing a people-packed street in the Zona Tortona. On display, new promotional works by Tom Dixon (ball-shaped light), 5.5 Designers (brick-like champagne shelf) and Front Design (wooden Veuve Clicquot boxes arranged into seating). When that distinctive clementine color gets to you, walk a few blocks to the Veuve Clicquot Lounge designed by Adam Tihany and knock one back to honor the great unknown designers.