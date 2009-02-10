Forget Kindle 2: Fujitsu’s E-Reader Screen is Bigger, and It’s in Color

Fujitsu’s e-reader is based on “FLEPia” technology from Fujitsu Frontera that incorporates the color screen with a wireless data management system. And that screen is about as large as the average magazine page–making it far more suitable than the Amazon device for browsing magazine-style info or even e-newspapers. That’s certainly why Mainichi Newspapers Co. Ltd. is involved in the trial of the e-papers currently underway in a Tokyo restaurant to see how the public accepts it.

The Termina Kinshicho Fujiya restaurant has a dedicated “BB Mobile Point” wireless LAN installed to serve content to the e-readers–this includes diverse stuff from newspapers to adverts to train timetables and weather reports.

Hardware-wise the e-reader is pretty sleek–it’s got a narrow bezel which makes the Kindle 2’s huge one look positively ugly, and still manages to be a relatively narrow 12mm deep. It also ditches the keyboard of the Kindle since it’s got a touch-sensitive screen. Inside there’s Wi-Fi and USB 2 for connectivity, an SD slot for memory expansion, stereo speakers, and the entire Windows CE5. And the device can go for 50 hours use on a single charge.

There seems to be just a single handicap to Fujitsu’s device, and that is its price. That larger screen, with color e-ink, and the whole slender-packaged design must, of course, make it a more expensive gizmo than the Kindle. But its price is apparently a whopping $900 or thereabouts, versus the Kindle’s $360. And that’s so high it means the e-readers are probably only commercially viable as an asset in restaurants and other establishments like cafes. Perhaps Futjitsu can achieve economies if the trial is successful and the e-paper goes into mass production–but the price would really have to drop for it to work as a consumer product and compete with physical copy newspapers and magazines.

Nevertheless, it looks like the future of e-readers/e-books may be a little closer than we may have supposed–perhaps an all-electronic The New York Times isn’t such a strange proposition after all.

[TechON via Dvice]

Related Posts: