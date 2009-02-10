Forget Kindle 2: Fujitsu’s E-Reader Screen is Bigger, and It’s in Color

In all the fuss about the new Amazon Kindle 2yesterday, it was easy to forget that the “upgraded” device still has a relatively small paperback-sized screen and can only cope with greyscale imagery. And that’s where Fujitsu’s new e-reader triumphs: Its display uses full color e-ink and is way bigger–at least three times bigger, it seems.
