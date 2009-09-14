Mind the Gap: Designing for the In-Between Spaces

In animation, in-betweening refers to adding the frames between two images so that the movement appears smoother. The in-betweens are key in creating the illusion of motion. They are the blend between one state and another.

There’s another term that’s loosely used to talk about existing between different dimensions: “Two-and-a-Half D” (I originally was going to call this blog that–2.5 D–before self-consciously thinking that it looked too much like a bra size). Two-and-a-Half-D refers to an effect that plays with planes placed within a space. The parallax, lighting changes, and other cues that result from the movement make the flat visuals live in a world with depth. You might recall this technique in the animated sequences for The Kid Stays in the Picture.

Another way to picture this is to think of movement around a pop-up book–something that is at once flat and dimensional. On that note, I’ll take this opportunity to offer congratulations to Jamie Caliri and his team, who just won this year’s Emmy for television main title design for United States of Tara. I just heard him speak about how they constructed and shot it all stop-motion. Amazing. Bravo!

This gap in-between other things, or Zwischenraum as the Germans would say (or even better, tussendoor, in Dutch) is to me a curious place. There’s something about the tension of being neither here nor there. This could mean a bi-coastal existence (as mine often is), but mostly I mean it to be in that space where things meld together, and cease to be distinct, at once neither and both. So it can also be a way of describing that Venn overlap between graphic design and filmmaking, or cinema and architecture, or animation and live-action.