Getting Past Know

“Being a good corporate citizen has never been so challenging.” So began a special Economist report from 2008. Fast forward two years, and we still see challenges aplenty.

True, there have been great strides in some areas. Wal-Mart’s stump speech about equating sustainability with efficiency seems to be winning converts – companies are turning over every stone for a bottom line boost. More profitable company ‘greening’ case studies are being written, lowering the fear of the unknown for newbies. And more corporations are adopting sustainability throughout their organization, demonstrating that it works as more than a ‘bolt on’.

Still, there are gargantuan hurdles to overcome – some new and some nagging. Lack of government leadership (embodied by Copenhagen), and the politicization of sustainability by climate deniers, are just two examples.

But why do some companies hop over these hurdles to the greener, more profitable pastures beyond, while others remain stymied – stuck in the mud of inaction?

Could there be, behind the rational reasons for inaction, a psychological barrier that is holding CEO’s back?

THE CURSE OF EMOTION

In 1953, Robert Heinlein wrote “Man is not a rational animal, he is a rationalizing animal.”