The Tech of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games

The Vancouver Olympics is especially exciting because it combines all of our favorite things: Twitter, Facebook, Google Street View, recycled computer guts, iPhone apps, and mind-controlled light shows. Oh, right, and sports, I guess.

Google Loves the Olympics

Google has unveiled a few new timewasters for the Olympics, way beyond the by-now expected Google logo redesign. They’ve sent the first Google Street View Snowmobile up into the mountains of Whistler to capture the slopes, so you can take a tour of the slopes while staying comfortably in bed. Besides Street View, they’ve also used Google SketchUp to create photorealistic, 3-D renderings of every single Olympic venue, from the Whistler Sliding Centre (home of the bobsled, luge, and the absolutely bonkers skeleton) to the bluntly named Canada Hockey Place.

Social Networking

There’s a little bit of a battle going on between Facebook and Twitter for the gold in Olympic Social Networking (note: not a real sport. Yet.), but there’s no rule that says you can’t follow both. Twitter and NBC have both put together lists of authentic athletes’ Twitter accounts, so you can learn that Olympic Biathlete Jeremy Teela plays Big Buck Hunter in his free time.

Countering that is Facebook, which has received a little more official support. The International Olympics Committee set up a Facebook page, collecting updates from big name Olympic athletes like Shaun White as well as running fun little contests and giveaways. Even better, they’re constantly updating with both official and attendee-taken photos.

iPhone Apps