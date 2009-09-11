Mercedes Reveals Successor to the Legendary Gullwing

If you’ve ever taken even a passing interest in car design, then you know the 1954 to 1957 Mercedes 300SL “Gullwing.” Today, they go for millions at auction; legendary car and design collector Ralph Lauren owns one. Certain car freaks insist that Mercedes has never equaled that design’s elegant curves.

But that doesn’t stop Mercedes from trying: They’ve just released photos of their Gullwing successor, the 2011 SLS-AMG, which will make it’s formal debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show next week.

Of course, there’s not even the barest whiff of “green” about it: This is a supercar, and supercars are to carbon-dioxide like (dying) fish are to water.

The 6.3-liter engine produces 563 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque–elite-class, but certainly not record shaking. The car will zoom to 60 mph in a spine crushing 3.7 seconds, and reach a top speed of 197 mph.

//

Start unloading your stock options now: Starting in 2010, the car will be available for $257,000.

Supposedly, Mercedes aims to produce an electric version–by 2015.