Design Revolutionaries: Should You Be the U.S. Secretary of Design?

Back in November, representatives from most of the major U.S. design organizations, from architecture to graphics to interiors met in D.C. to find a way for design to have a greater role in the incoming Obama administration. The resulting document named Redesigning America’s Future included an outline for an official U.S. National Design Policy, which was sent to all members of Congress, as well as the offices of President and Vice President, and corresponding departments like Commerce and Housing and Urban Development. The alphabet soup-like lineup of professional associations who endorsed the plan included AIA, AIGA, IDSA, SEGD, DMI, IIDA, ASID and more.

The ten policy proposals hope to create greater voice for design in U.S. government, something everyone can probably agree is needed when you compare the U.K.’s influential Design Council to what the U.S. has, which is to say, nothing. The goals focus on everything from pushing design and innovation to bolster U.S.’s economic competitiveness to using design to improve the clarity of government forms (and, ahem, election ballots).

Now the National Design Policy group is calling on designers to create videos of themselves answering the following questions:

What role does design play in U.S. economic competitiveness? What role does design play in the U.S. democratic governance? In what specific ways would a national design policy further enable design to play those roles? What would you pledge to do to help design play that role?

The IDSA (that’s the professional association for industrial designers) will be putting together a video focusing especially on testimonials by “Design CEOs.” We can think of a few people we’d like to see up there. Who do you want to represent the design community to the U.S. government?

