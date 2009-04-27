Where is Swine Flu? [Google Map Mashup]

Outbreaks of swine flu have been identified in Mexico, the United States and Europe, according to the World Health Organization. The super-virus–an amalgamation of strains that circulate in pigs, humans and birds–is known as H1N1, is highly communicable but has a low rate of mortality. Even so, there is no vaccine, and contracting the virus will put you seriously under the weather. To see a dynamic Google Maps mashup of identified cases around the world, check out the map below.