Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Program: Geeks Rejoice Over 2010’s Computer Engineer Barbie

Sorry Barbie–put away the microns and pick up a mouse. You’re a computer programmer now. University of Buffalo architecture professor Despina Stratigakos led the charge for Architect Barbie , but couldn’t muster the required number of votes– she lost to Computer Engineer and News Anchor. (Stratigakos told FastCompany she’s working on a possible Architect Barbie collaboration with Mattel.) It’s the second time this has happened (Art Teacher beat out Architect in 2002).

Computer Engineer Barbie sports a so-called “geek-chic” ensemble of a Bluetooth, pink laptop, and binary code graphic tee (what, no QR code?). Black turtlenecks aren’t nu-rave enough, I guess, though she is sporting what look like a killer pair of Orgreens.

Meanwhile, Building Design reported last week that the world’s most famous female architect, Zaha Hadid, saw a major drop in her firm’s income last year–from about $8 million in 2008 to $2.5 million in 2009. It’s a shock because Hadid seemed to have been doing well. She landed major projects like the Vienna University library and the Antwerp Port Authority, hired about 40 designers, and raised the salary of the firm’s highest-paid director by half, to $454,000. Which probably helps explain the slump in profits–most architecture firms spent the year slashing positions, not creating them. Case in point: not even Barbie could get a job.

[via Curbed LA]