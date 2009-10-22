advertisement
Video Preview: GE’s Healthymagination Showcase

By Alissa Walker1 minute Read

A sneak peek at GE’s Healthymagination Showcase, a New York storefront envisioning the future of health care, as designed by Local Projects, Thinc Design, and Urban A&O and Hyperquake.

