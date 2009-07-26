Seven Entertaining Things Online This Week

Let’s face it: it’s almost August, the official month of no productivity. Why not start off a week early? Here’s seven bits of Internet fun stuff that topped the social news sites this week. Sit back and enjoy.

Dangerous Knowledge This BBC documentary profiles several of the world’s most ingenious mathematicians, their discoveries, and their ultimate descent into madness. If you ever thought it would be cool to make a discovery that upset the laws of physics, think again. Guy Starts Dance Party Go anywhere where there’s a public display of music, and you’ll see that guy: the one dancing by himself as if he’s alone in the shower listening to Michael MacDonald. This time, though, it’s contagious.

You Could Be a Part-Time Model Mid-summer is vacation time, and vacation time means hours spent on the beach. Should you see a man or woman you fancy, you could do worse than follow the Flight of the Conchords’ advice on serenading that person you’re moderately attracted to. Who Needs Handwriting? This Time magazine piece profiles the death of modern penmanship. Chances are, your handwriting sucks; if you were born after the late 1970s, chances are it really sucks. Now you can find out why–as if you’ll actually change your doctorly slop. The Ridiculous Tesla Door Handle

Go ahead: waste some money this summer. Consider it your own private stimulus project. Check out this video of the technically complex, exceedingly beautiful Tesla Roadster door handle, and you might have found your mid-life crisis. Foot Gloves May Be Better for Feet Whether you’re an inveterate runner or hate running with a passion, this article will be of equal interest to you. It explains why modern running shoes may actually make running more painful and less fun, and why a new generation of foot-glove-type kicks could be the solution. We were made to run barefoot, the thinking goes; but are these “barefoot” shoes just another sports gear fad meant to bilk you out of $80? The Robot Wars Cometh While you’re checking out articulated Tesla door handles and foot-gloves, take a look at this New York Times article about the frightening level of intelligence being attained by computers. A coalition of scientists, roboticists and computer scientists recently got together to announce that they fear the advancement of technology is coming close to being dangerous–that is, a point at which computers and robots can kill autonomously. Their arguments are more convincing than you’d think.