Dutch Design Masters, in Their Own Words

If you’re at all curious about Dutch design–or, at least, curious about the weirdos behind designs such as a vertical pig farm or a motorized cubicle –then you should take a spin through Dutch Design Profiles .

A project funded by the Dutch government to market their home-grown ingenuity, it’s series of studio visits with leading Dutch designers. So far, there are 17 profiles up, with more coming soon. Here’s a couple highlights, to get you started:

The visionaries at Philip’s design arm:

MVRDV, the radically experimental architecture firm behind that vertical pig farm:

Furniture designer Jergen Bey, speaking about his aforementioned mobile cubicle: