Woodward in Boston: Where Ben Franklin Meets Supermodels

When it comes to strange bedfellows of design, combining the cutting-edge aesthetic of Morgans Hotel Group and the historic architecture of Boston is like imagining Snoop Dogg at the bar with Abigail Adams. It’s easy to look ridiculous, tough to get right.

That, in a nutshell, was the schizophrenic challenge facing the Rockwell Group, when they got the nod to design the MHG’s latest outpost, the Ames Hotel in Boston, which opened in November 2009.

To start, the site of the new hotel was the historic Ames Building, an imposing 13-story Romanesque pile that was the first skyscraper in Boston, and once the tallest masonry building in America. Designed by the august firm of Shepley Rutan & Coolidge in 1889, it had been the headquarters for Ames Plow, the agricultural tool business that the wealthy Ames family had launched in the 1770s. It’s a landmarked building, so futzing with the bones was verboten.

The company was sold in the 1950s, and the building was briefly the site of some dotcom businesses during the boom, but it had recently fallen on hard times, and the design looked it. “The interiors were completely destroyed,” says Mari Balestrazzi, design director of the hotel group, which operates the Delano in Miami and the Mondrian in L.A.. Imagine tacky dropped ceilings, gutted detailing. Only the vault and the imposing staircase remained.

When MHG came on board, the property had already bounced around a bit among developers. “We had the juxtaposition of a massive building and a fashion forward design hotel group,” says Gregory Stanford, the lead Rockwell Group designer on the project. “We didn’t want to alienate Bostonians, but we wanted to satisfy a crowd that was attracted to the Morgans brand.”

Their solution? Play off the friction between the two. “Ben Franklin meets supermodels,” a tagline suggested by David Rockwell, became the design mantra.

First task: creating a restaurant where a hip colonial might toss back a hot toddy with his wench. Besides being a Morganesque notion, the idea of a modern tavern, Woodward had the merit of being true to the Ames’s pedigree: Grampa Ames had run a pub called The Woodward Tavern in Easton, Mass., south of Boston.